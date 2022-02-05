Rodney Richie: Virus wasn’t beaten in a day — or two years

But we are not through with omicron, apparently. The original omicron variant out of South Africa was designated as BA.1, but there are “siblings” of this omicron variant that are designated BA.2 and BA.3. Omicron BA.1 infection is waning in areas of the United States hit earliest and hardest and in other countries (especially England) that had a large omicron BA.1 surge. Now omicron BA.2 is rising fast in countries around the world, including India, the Philippines, South Africa and several countries in Europe. The two omicron lineages BA.1 and BA.2 share many mutations but have their own individual genetic twists as well. Luckily, there does not seem to be any loss of vaccine effectiveness against BA.2 compared to BA.1.