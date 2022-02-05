Rodney Richie: Virus wasn’t beaten in a day — or two years

Are we done yet?
Regarding COVID-19, the short answer is “no.” And here’s why:
We are, thankfully, beyond the delta variant as the major source of infection. The delta variant was significantly more infectious and had greater mortality compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that first infected the world. Unfortunately, we continue to have critically ill patients with delta infections who remain in the hospitals, many still on ventilators, and others dealing with long-COVID-19 complications.
Delta has now been superseded by the much more contagious omicron variant, which has rapidly spread worldwide. Although less of a threat than delta, omicron-infected populations still fill our hospitals and critical-care beds with people who have not been fully vaccinated or who have immunocompromised health status.
Vaccines took a hit in the face of the omicron variant, particularly in their ability to prevent infection entirely, which is why so many immunized people have had breakthrough infections in recent weeks. But crucially, the vaccines’ protection against severe disease with omicron has broadly stood up, and booster doses have helped shore up much of the protection that was lost. Interestingly, unvaccinated people with prior COVID-19 infections of any variant seem to be the most immune to omicron.
But we are not through with omicron, apparently. The original omicron variant out of South Africa was designated as BA.1, but there are “siblings” of this omicron variant that are designated BA.2 and BA.3. Omicron BA.1 infection is waning in areas of the United States hit earliest and hardest and in other countries (especially England) that had a large omicron BA.1 surge. Now omicron BA.2 is rising fast in countries around the world, including India, the Philippines, South Africa and several countries in Europe. The two omicron lineages BA.1 and BA.2 share many mutations but have their own individual genetic twists as well. Luckily, there does not seem to be any loss of vaccine effectiveness against BA.2 compared to BA.1.
As problematic as new mutation variants may prove to be, another major ongoing problem is vaccine hesitancy, with 25 percent of our adult population remaining completely unvaccinated and another 12 percent who have had only one dose. Those unvaccinated and sub-vaccinated remain a pool for yet further infections and potential mutations. Pope Francis has called getting vaccinated an “act of love.” To put it more bluntly than the Holy Father: “It’s not just about you.”
As long as most of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, there will be ample opportunity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to further infect and mutate, threatening lives, well-being and, yes, the U.S. and world economy.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 19 percent of children in the 5-to-11 age group are fully vaccinated, and only 28 percent have received one dose. The disparity among states is stark. In Vermont, 52 percent of young children are fully vaccinated; in Mississippi, it is 6 percent. Although the young usually handle COVID-19 infection well, a small but significant number of children fill pediatric hospitals and ICUs. And it goes without saying that these small children are a major vector of infection in adults, elderly and immunocompromised.
The anti-vaccination movement in this country is troubling not only for COVID-19 infections but also for other vaccinations — measles and papillomavirus immunizations especially. Vaccines, along with chlorinated water and pasteurized milk and other public health measures, have been most responsible for human longevity.
Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines that appear to be safe and effective for babies and young children up to age 2, but they have been experiencing problems working out a safe and effective dose for children in the 2-5 age category. All of these potential vaccines will still need the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization — and authorization before March-April seems unlikely.
Under-vaccination of our children remains a potential source for ongoing COVID-19 infections. All parents are well aware that kindergartens and early-grade schools are a breeding ground for not only COVID-19 but any number of other respiratory viruses. And all parents know the difficulty of keeping a mask on a very young child.
COVID-19 is a respiratory infection, meaning it’s caused by inhalation of the virus, especially transmitted from one person to the next or by inhaling virus that has accumulated indoors. Infection out-of-doors is unlikely — the virus is easily diluted and swept away. The virus is less infectious with “social distancing” of six feet. Unlike influenza, this virus is not transmitted from surfaces, and our continued insistence on handwashing and wiping down surfaces and elbow or fist-bump greetings remains a mystery to me.
It’s now known bandanas and cloth masks are almost useless in both the transmission and inhalation of the virus. Medical surgical masks (the blue ones) are the current minimal recommendation, with genuine KN-95 masks (that have specific authorized printing on the masks in addition to “KN-95”) are better. Beware of non-genuine masks commonly sold on Amazon and elsewhere that have only KN-95 printed on the mask. A huge advantage of KN-95 masks is that they can be ordered in pediatric sizes. N-95 masks offer the most protection, but they have tight straps that go over the head and a tight fit that is unacceptable to most people beyond 20-30 minutes.
Conclusion: No, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Yes, cause for informed vigilance remains.
Rodney C. Richie, M.D., is a retired pulmonary and critical care physician, Ascension Providence Hospital Waco.