Ron Beal: Political motives put our schools, children in crosshairs

We must congratulate the Texas Legislature of 1975 for adopting the Texas Disaster Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 418, that empowered Gov. Greg Abbott to issue multiple orders applicable to citizens and business entities during the first three surges of COVID-19, lasting from March 2020 till May 2021. The human carnage was simply horrible, but how bad would it have been had Abbott not taken the bull by the proverbial horns to protect innocent lives?

Then Abbott threw in the towel. He’s not exactly saying why, but it very likely has to do with his re-election quest for a third term, including Tuesday’s primary election. The citizens, it appears, includes some who slept through civics class in high school. They believe they have the “freedom” and “liberty” to do as they choose with their bodies/health no matter what the consequences are for others. If they had been awake, they might have learned the Supreme Court of the United States long ago held in Munn v. Illinois that when one is part of a democracy, one gives up certain liberties and freedoms that otherwise one would possess if living apart from others. Citizens forming a society, therefore, have a duty to others and must comply with laws or legal orders adopted to protect the public welfare.