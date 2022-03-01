Ron Beal: Political motives put our schools, children in crosshairs

We must congratulate the Texas Legislature of 1975 for adopting the Texas Disaster Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 418, that empowered Gov. Greg Abbott to issue multiple orders applicable to citizens and business entities during the first three surges of COVID-19, lasting from March 2020 till May 2021. The human carnage was simply horrible, but how bad would it have been had Abbott not taken the bull by the proverbial horns to protect innocent lives?
Then Abbott threw in the towel. He’s not exactly saying why, but it very likely has to do with his re-election quest for a third term, including Tuesday’s primary election. The citizens, it appears, includes some who slept through civics class in high school. They believe they have the “freedom” and “liberty” to do as they choose with their bodies/health no matter what the consequences are for others. If they had been awake, they might have learned the Supreme Court of the United States long ago held in Munn v. Illinois that when one is part of a democracy, one gives up certain liberties and freedoms that otherwise one would possess if living apart from others. Citizens forming a society, therefore, have a duty to others and must comply with laws or legal orders adopted to protect the public welfare.
That’s why no one has asserted that the Texas Disaster Act is unconstitutional.
As a longtime attorney and state attorney general, Abbott no doubt knew this was true. Yet in summer 2021, he issued executive orders 36 & 38 (GA-36 & GA-38), informing all citizens that he was wholly abdicating any role or responsibility in regulating businesses of any kind and that it was wholly up to each of us to determine if we would wear a mask or get vaccinated. He clearly implied that each citizen had a cavalier right to disregard the health and wellbeing of other citizens in order to preserve his or her own independence and freedom.
We all know what this means. A mask is worn to protect others from your infection. It does not necessarily protect the masked person from inhaling the virus from unmasked persons in a room.
And our schools? Studies were unanimous that during the pandemic of March 2020 till May 2021, when most schools were closed, remote learning proved an abysmal failure in educating students. Students must be physically present at school with a teacher in the front of the room for our next generation to flourish academically and economically. But if kids must be at school and masks are not required, then schooling may well infect children wearing masks if no one else wears one. This is also true for teachers and staffers.
Four school districts – Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin – sued the governor in district court. Since the law is so clear and unambiguous, they won and the courts enjoined the governor’s orders. The governor ran yelling and screaming on an emergency basis to the Texas Supreme Court saying how horrific it was that schools dare question his authority. He insisted his orders be reinstated immediately.
Without justification, the Texas Supreme Court bowed to the governor’s demand. The court simply stated the orders needed to be reinstated to “preserve the status quo” as the four cases proceeded to the court of appeals. To do so, the high court allowed GA-36 & GA-38 to remain in legal effect.
But let’s debate “status quo” a moment. The schools, when open, continuously required masks since March 2020 till recently. The governor issued his two executive orders of abdication in May and July 2021. “Status quo” is legally defined as the last point in time BEFORE the controversy arose. And the controversy arose when the governor acted by issuing his orders – and thus mandatory masks should have been allowed to remain in effect during the appeals process. The Texas Supreme Court gave no factual or legal justification for its order.
Thanks to the lawyers, the cases regarding Dallas and San Antonio are now in the Supreme Court. At the pace the high court is moving, another few months may pass before it decides these cases – ironically, as classes end for summer. So the court allowed illegal orders by the governor to remain effective for essentially an entire academic year, guaranteeing thousands of children, staffers and teachers would become ill, severely sicken and possibly die. This situation neatly ensured the gubernatorial orders’ survival till the primaries were over, conveniently allowing Abbott to appeal to conservative voters in a tight three-way Republican race.
Something horribly wrong is afoot in the Office of the Governor and our supposedly independent chambers of the Texas Supreme Court. Was this a coordinated, partisan-motivated effort on their part? There’s no evidence to that effect but their actions clearly imply it is so. When 16 Houston judges sued the governor in April 2020 in Travis County district court challenging GA-13 (regarding detention in county and municipal jails during the COVID-19 disaster), it was immediately appealed on an emergency basis to the Texas Supreme Court. The court accepted legal briefs, heard oral arguments and issued a complicated opinion in 12 days!
So why did the high court not act with the same expediency in August 2021 to prevent COVID-19 exposure to our children, school staff and teachers? Is anything more precious than our children? Is anything more precious than a human life?
In late January, we learned an omicron variant is coming that is reportedly one and a half times more infectious than omicron. Will even one school be open when the court issues its opinion in May 2022? Without mandatory masking, schools are and will be a slaughterhouse.
God bless our children, teachers and support staffs. We sure hope you’re alive next school year.
Ron Beal recently retired as a professor at Baylor Law School with an expertise in Texas administrative law. He has authored numerous law review articles that have been cited as authoritative by the Texas judiciary, taught training courses for administrative law judges and lectured in advanced courses for practicing lawyers.