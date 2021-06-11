Ron Beal: Some lawmakers need refresher course on rights, representation

Many English subjects and others embarked for the New World hoping for a new life where people would be judged by what they do, not by who they are. It was a dangerous journey and, if and when they reached land, they faced many further challenges. However, through enormous sacrifice many survived. Years later the colonies became a thriving asset — so much so that the king and Parliament back in England assumed a greater role in overseeing the colonies — often without giving colonists a meaningful say in the matter.
The reason this arrangement worked as long as it did? Even though this was a English colonial government, the colonies retained certain rights to form their own governments to set forth laws governing them day to day, including taxation. The king and Parliament soon came to regret this concession, but, again, the colonies thrived in ways benefiting many colonists as well as the Crown.
Over time, the colonists realized the most vital rights, to ensure all citizens believe they’re part of the greater whole, were the right to vote and the right to representation. However, the English government became greedy and commenced to adopt a series of laws through the years that required the colonies to pay substantial taxes. Even the most loyal colonial subjects pleaded with the king to allow them equal representation in Parliament. Such pleas went nowhere amid fears by the king and Parliament about what such representatives might do to upset the status quo. And so what does one do when a system of which you’re part doesn’t work fairly? You quit following the rules!
This prompted a declaration of independence. It meant fighting a war that many said could not be won. It meant fighting a war not pursuant to European protocols but by painstaking, incremental means over many years to ensure victory and the Crown’s frustration and weariness. And so the right to greater self-governance was won, a right reaffirmed in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution with its reference to “We the People.” Things could have turned out so differently had the king and Parliament granted colonists a significant stake in their destiny in a far-off, hostile and misunderstood land. Things could have turned out so differently had the king and Parliament fully considered the pent-up grievances in the colonists’ cry, “No taxation without representation!”
Is all this relevant today in Texas? We recently witnessed an encouraging surge of citizen interest in determining our collective destiny by exercising the right to vote. We have seen remarkable local public servants who reacted to pandemic challenges by giving our citizens the maximum opportunity to vote, despite demands of work and family. And it worked. Voter turnout in Texas was higher in 2020 than it’s been in nearly 30 years, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Notwithstanding baseless allegations of election fraud that failed to gain traction in state and federal courts, both Texas and the United States experienced one of the fairest elections ever. And so what do those allied with one side do? In the name of “election integrity,” they pursue state laws guaranteeing that only a slice of the surge in 2020 will be able to readily vote in the pivotal 2022 and 2024 elections.
Texas House Democrats protested such efforts by abandoning the chamber and denying Republicans a quorum to finalize such business, even as Republicans scrapped rules themselves to push forward their legislation restricting the right to vote. Democrats have been lambasted. But what has really happened? When the government of which you’re part does not follow the rules, you too quit following the rules!
We must make sure the abuse of power witnessed in the Texas Legislature this spring never happens again — and not by cutting wages or requiring security to keep legislators in their seats but by being inclusive, transparent, accountable and fair. The English failed in this regard and one day lost it all.
Ron Beal is a professor at Baylor Law School with an expertise in Texas administrative law. He has authored numerous law review articles that have been cited as authoritative by the Texas judiciary, taught training courses for administrative law judges and lectured in advanced courses for practicing lawyers. He retires this summer.