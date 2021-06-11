Ron Beal: Some lawmakers need refresher course on rights, representation

Many English subjects and others embarked for the New World hoping for a new life where people would be judged by what they do, not by who they are. It was a dangerous journey and, if and when they reached land, they faced many further challenges. However, through enormous sacrifice many survived. Years later the colonies became a thriving asset — so much so that the king and Parliament back in England assumed a greater role in overseeing the colonies — often without giving colonists a meaningful say in the matter.

The reason this arrangement worked as long as it did? Even though this was a English colonial government, the colonies retained certain rights to form their own governments to set forth laws governing them day to day, including taxation. The king and Parliament soon came to regret this concession, but, again, the colonies thrived in ways benefiting many colonists as well as the Crown.