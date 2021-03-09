Ron Beal: Where were the rules to require safety of our electrical system?

Who controls this massive rule-making power is critical. The legislature delegates rule-making power directly to an “independent” board or commissioner of an executive branch agency. Who controls these officers? They are not elected, except for the Texas Railroad Commission, but appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Texas Senate. They are hand-chosen by Gov. Abbott and likely have very similar views to that of Abbott on governmental regulation. In addition, even though they have a set term, it is solely up to the governor to reappoint them.

When the legislature passes a statute and delegates rule-making power to an agency, the agency may then adopt rules, but they must follow the procedure of another statute, the Administrative Procedure Act. The APA does not expressly provide that the governor can participate in that process. In addition, the APA mandates that the rule-making process be totally open to the public so that all comments can be seen, as well as whether someone was for or against the rule.

The governor’s letter went on to say that his office would render a “second opinion” about the proposed rule. It did not say expressly that the governor would tell the agency to adopt it, proceed with specific modifications or not to adopt a rule. However, the tenor of the letter, as a whole, implied the same.