Ron Beal: Where were the rules to require safety of our electrical system?

During Gov. Greg Abbott’s time in office, Luis Saenz, his chief of staff, sent a clarification letter on the governor’s behalf to all the Texas regulatory agencies informing them that the governor’s office would henceforth be intimately involved in the rule-making process. The governor’s office would require that each agency, for each rule they wanted to adopt, amend or repeal, must send that proposal to him before the agency instituted what is called the notice and comment rule-making process. No other governor in the history of Texas has asserted such power.
What is a rule? The Texas Supreme Court over a hundred years ago held it was constitutional for the legislature to delegate, by statute, lawmaking power to an executive agency. The agencies could adopt “rules” which were consistent with the statute and have the force and effect of statutes.
The Public Utility Commission has such power specifically to ensure the safety and reliability of our electrical grid here in Texas. Where were those rules to ensure our system could withstand a major winter storm by winterizing the electrical lines, the connections to the power plants and ensuring that the plants would have an on-site supply of natural gas? None had been adopted. Why not?
Last month more than 4 million Texas electricity customers suffered through near-zero temperatures without power during a weeklong winter storm that crippled the state’s electrical grid.
Who controls this massive rule-making power is critical. The legislature delegates rule-making power directly to an “independent” board or commissioner of an executive branch agency. Who controls these officers? They are not elected, except for the Texas Railroad Commission, but appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Texas Senate. They are hand-chosen by Gov. Abbott and likely have very similar views to that of Abbott on governmental regulation. In addition, even though they have a set term, it is solely up to the governor to reappoint them.
When the legislature passes a statute and delegates rule-making power to an agency, the agency may then adopt rules, but they must follow the procedure of another statute, the Administrative Procedure Act. The APA does not expressly provide that the governor can participate in that process. In addition, the APA mandates that the rule-making process be totally open to the public so that all comments can be seen, as well as whether someone was for or against the rule.
The governor’s letter went on to say that his office would render a “second opinion” about the proposed rule. It did not say expressly that the governor would tell the agency to adopt it, proceed with specific modifications or not to adopt a rule. However, the tenor of the letter, as a whole, implied the same.
Being independent officers, one might think they could accept or reject the governor’s recommendation. That is probably true when decisions are made in public, but the governor demands that his analysis be done in private, before the notice and comment process. This is wholly contrary to the APA.
Should we not have the right to know what the governor says? Should we not have the right to know why he kills a rule? Was it because it was not consistent with the statute or was it because he could not politically tolerate it? Could it have been that proposed rules to ensure the safety and reliability of our electrical system ended up on the cutting room floor so as not to impose extra costs on companies who are major contributors?
Sunshine cures so many ills of government. Please write your legislators to demand the APA be amended to require open government to include the governor. We do not want secrecy to once again have us freeze in our homes.
Longtime Baylor Law School professor Ron Beal has taught Texas administrative law for more than 35 years.