Ron Rolf: The scourge of litter and what should be done about it

With the use of cameras throughout society these days, it would not be difficult to catch these people in the act. When we do catch them, they should be fined and sentenced to 40 hours community service where they will pick up litter. We should also offer rewards for people who turn in offenders.

Some people think Arnett Lane is their personal dumping ground. I have seen mattresses, furniture, a trailer full of old shingles, tires, stoves and freezers dumped on the side of the road. Violators of this magnitude need to be fined the maximum amount allowed under the law. Since they dump basically in the same area, it would be easy enough to install cameras to catch them.

Fines collected could, in turn, pay for the rewards and more cameras, plus the labor needed to man and maintain those cameras.

Those caught littering should also have their faces broadcast on the news, just like what is done for restaurants that fail health inspections or criminals the police request help in apprehending. Shame, humiliation and a depleted wallet should deter them from future offenses.