Ron Rolf: The scourge of litter and what should be done about it

I live in the Tree Lake Road area near Lake Waco Golf Club. For years I’ve been disgusted by the trash in the ditches in our neighborhood. You literally could not walk five feet without seeing litter. Instead of complaining about it, one day I decided to pick up the trash. That was about a year and a half ago and now most of Tree Lake is relatively clean from China Spring Road to Flat Rock Road.
Yet each day I am greeted by the sight of more litter — and each weekend I pick that up as well. It’s an endless cycle, but it doesn’t need to be.
The first line of defense to combat this cycle is to teach children not to litter. It baffles me why people casually toss out their garbage when they could simply keep it in their car and discard it at home, at school, a gas station or many other places. A child who sees a parent exhibit this type of behavior will do the same when they grow up.
Litter should be a subject for continuing education — discussed in schools at all grade levels. It should be periodically discussed in churches (after all, God made us stewards of the Earth) and town hall meetings. We must do a better job in reinforcing positive behavior.
When preventive measures fail, we need to resort to enforceable punitive measures.
With the use of cameras throughout society these days, it would not be difficult to catch these people in the act. When we do catch them, they should be fined and sentenced to 40 hours community service where they will pick up litter. We should also offer rewards for people who turn in offenders.
Some people think Arnett Lane is their personal dumping ground. I have seen mattresses, furniture, a trailer full of old shingles, tires, stoves and freezers dumped on the side of the road. Violators of this magnitude need to be fined the maximum amount allowed under the law. Since they dump basically in the same area, it would be easy enough to install cameras to catch them.
Fines collected could, in turn, pay for the rewards and more cameras, plus the labor needed to man and maintain those cameras.
Those caught littering should also have their faces broadcast on the news, just like what is done for restaurants that fail health inspections or criminals the police request help in apprehending. Shame, humiliation and a depleted wallet should deter them from future offenses.
Ultimately, littering is a community problem. When I am out picking up trash I get stopped by people, mostly my neighbors, who thank me for picking up the trash. I graciously accept their thanks but reply that the one thing I could use more than thanks is help picking up the trash. So far every single person presented with this invitation has stuttered a bit before making a hasty retreat.