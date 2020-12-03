Ross Marchand: USPS must deliver transparency to the American people

According to a recent report by the USPS Inspector General, the agency will be unable to meet Congress’ requirement to monitor all incoming packages by January 1, 2021. Yet readers of the IG report will find that critical information is blotted out by a thick sludge of black ink.

Apparently, the USPS doesn’t want Americans to know the percentage of all incoming packages in the first half of fiscal year 2020 that had AED. In addition, readers are told on page seven of the report that, “China dominates inbound volume.”

Yet the percentage of packages entering the U.S. from China Post is … you guessed it, redacted. Readers of the IG report are also kept in the dark about which countries are complying with USPS electronic data requests, and which are falling behind.

It’s unclear why the beleaguered agency is so insistent on keeping secrets from the American people. And, unfortunately, the issue extends far beyond electronic data for inbound packages.

In FY 2019, the agency issued full FOIA denials to more than 35 percent of processed and finalized requests. This makes the USPS moderately more transparent than the CIA (55 percent) but far more secretive than the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (11 percent), the Department of Justice (6 percent) and the Department of Homeland Security (2 percent).