Ross Ramsey: A critical culture war over how to teach history

If you’re a teacher, you want your students to know how to navigate their way through the world. To know what it’s like out there, what the history is, what their chances are, relative to everyone else, and just why things are the way they are.

You have to tell them about race, gender, power, conformity and nonconformity. About how to change the things they don’t like if they’re living in a democracy. About who has an easy ride and who has a hard one — and why that so often doesn’t depend on education and skill, but on “social constructs” and identity.

And about why the people now in power are so defensive about all of these things that, they fear, might unseat some of them. About how much of this is like a game of “king of the hill,” about who holds the hill now and about how to climb it if you’re at the bottom.

The words and phrases aren’t really what the current winners are worried about.

They’re worried about keeping people in their place, and about how education and understanding can be so disruptive to their current standing.

Educated people can change the world — whether the world wants to change or not.

Ross Ramsey is executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. He writes regular columns on politics, government and public policy. Before joining the Tribune, he was editor and co-owner of Texas Weekly, and a reporter for the Houston Chronicle and the Dallas Times Herald.