Ross Ramsey: Dreaming (betting) on a mild winter

The reasons are different. The elected people ran out the appointed people as a kind of political sacrifice, feeding the regulators to an angry public before those voters fixed the blame on the elected class.

So far, that’s been enough. Republicans are betting the voters will stay warm this winter, and that will be that.

Meanwhile, the Democrats harping on the chances of a repeat disaster are doing so in self interest. President Joe Biden’s popularity is down. National issues — immigration, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and so on — play into Republican hands. Republican lawmakers drew the election maps during this year’s redistricting.

It’ll take something big to topple the Republican advantage in the state this year. Like a blackout or a bad reaction to the Texas Legislature’s very conservative work this year. Without something surprising that moves voters, Texas Democrats start the election cycle at the bottom of a steep hill.

And voters might not be thinking about any of this when the general election rolls around in November. It probably won’t be that cold at that time. It’s a good distance from February to the election, and voters could be making their decisions on the basis of other issues.