Ross Ramsey: Texas enters 2022 with a bang and some whimpering

Those auditors have another round of work underway in their attempt “to provide clarity and confidence for Texas voters that all applicable laws and procedures were followed during the 2020 Election, and to identify any irregularities or issues that need to be addressed going forward.”

As with the first phase, they’re looking at four of the state’s biggest counties: Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin.

It’ll be useful in helpful and unhelpful ways. It’s great to know whether the system is working right: whether dead people are taken out of the voter rolls, whether there’s a way to scrub out people who shouldn’t be registered at all and whether people who’ve left Texas have also left its voter rolls.

It also keeps questions about election integrity alive, a boon to those Republicans who don’t believe Donald Trump lost the 2020 election — and who don’t believe it so deeply that they wanted an audit of a Texas election that the former president won by 5.6 percentage points. One of those is Trump himself, who publicly called for a Texas audit in September.