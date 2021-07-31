Ross Ramsey; Texas government has to put Humpty Dumpty together again

Hopefully, it will end soon. The special legislative session that started on July 8 can’t last more than 30 days — a deadline coming up next week. The governor can call another session right away if he wants to (and as he has promised), but it won’t necessarily have the same items on the agenda.

Abbott could set aside the voting bill, if only for a few days, to get lawmakers to pass a legislative budget and get the urgent part of the standoff out of the way. The Democrats would have reason to come home for that. Without any sign that their temporary relocation has done anything to change the content of the voting legislation or the likelihood that Republicans will pass it into law, one reason to stay out of state is gone. And unless Congress changes course and decides to pass its own voting law to preempt what Texas is doing, the Democrats have little reason to hang around in Washington, D.C.

Those quorum-busting games aren’t over; state Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has asked the attorney general for a legal opinion on whether the Democrats’ work stoppage is legal and whether, at some point, the legislators left behind can kick their decamped colleagues out of the Legislature.