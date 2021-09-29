Ross Ramsey: Texas politicians are thinking what they think their voters think they should think

By heeding Trump’s request, Abbott is sticking with voters who broadly support the former president. He’s also not leaving any space between himself and the most popular Republican in the state.

A new state law makes it legal for most adults to carry handguns without licenses or training, a proposition opposed by 57% of Texans in that June UT/TT Poll and supported by 36% overall. Crack the numbers, though, and you can see the sentiments of Republican constituents of the majority of Texas legislators: 59% support unlicensed carry, while 86% of Democrats oppose it.

Asked in that UT/TT Poll whether they would support “Making abortion illegal after 6 weeks of pregnancy except in the case of a medical emergency,” voters split, 44% in favor, 46% opposed. That proposal is now one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country — a law that makes abortion illegal in Texas after cardiac impulses are evident, usually at about six weeks — and is being fought in the courts. But the polling offers a clear view to what lawmakers were seeing: While only 15% of Democrats said they would support that six-week limit, 74% of Republicans supported it.

So did the Legislature, with only two Democrats joining with all of the Republicans in favor.

And some people think politicians don’t read polls.

