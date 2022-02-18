Ross Ramsey: Texas voters and political candidates aren’t on the same page

As early voting in the party primaries began this week, you might think most voters were focused on power grid failures, which books and lessons should be tossed from or kept in public schools, who ought to wear masks, and where and when they should wear them.

Nope.

New polling from The University of Texas at Austin finds the state’s voters in familiar frames of mind, with Republicans fretting about border security and immigration, Democrats about COVID-19 and political leadership/corruption, and the two major parties’ voters in complete disagreement about Joe Biden and Donald Trump. At least the voters are consistent.

Texans have opinions about the people on the ballot and the hot-button issues. It’s just that many of the topics those candidates want to talk about are not what voters say is most important.

Democratic candidates pushing last year’s near-failure of the electric grid in Texas have some work to do: Only 5% of Democratic voters listed that as the most important problem facing the state. Overall, 3% of all voters put that at the top of their lists. Political corruption/leadership (18%) and COVID-19 (16%) were Democratic voters’ first two choices.