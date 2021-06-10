Russell Boening: Hot air may be the most dangerous greenhouse gas

Don’t take my word for it, though. Read the science behind that statement in the most recent Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Still have a beef with cattle and the environment?

Allow me to shed some sunlight on cattle emissions and environmental sustainability.

Yes, cattle belch the greenhouse gas methane, and they do that while eating plants. But that gas is broken down in the atmosphere and converted to CO2 that is then consumed by plants (can we get a nod to photosynthesis?). It’s stored as carbohydrates in plants, which are then eaten by cattle.

That’s environmentally sustainable and you know what that process is called. Maybe it should be renamed the “cow”bon cycle?