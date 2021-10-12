Ryan Coyne: Kowtowing to left won't save 'woke' corporations from anti-business policies

Banking on this has already paid off. We recently launched our wine brand with a patriotic video featuring Ronald Reagan extolling the virtues that made America great. It immediately went viral, quickly racking up more than 15 million views and driving so much traffic to our homepage that it crashed.

So, to those who say the only way to successfully stay in business these days is to bend to woke ideology, I say think again. Our brand launch taught us that conservative and middle Americans as much as anyone want to know their hard-earned money is going to a company that genuinely respects them and their values. A conservative influencer recently summed up the sentiment: “I’m going to buy a bottle of that wine because … I know that they support my values … I don’t care what you’re selling, I want to give you my business.”

Conservatives are, frankly, fed up with a deck increasingly stacked against them, with the mainstream media, Big Tech, Hollywood, universities, sports leagues, the federal government and even large corporations overwhelmingly supporting the left’s anti-American agenda.