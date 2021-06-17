S.E. Cupp: 600,000 COVID deaths and us: The America revealed by the agonizing milestone

As a New Yorker living in Manhattan on 9/11, I saw things on that day that will never leave my brain, from men jumping off of buildings to loved ones sobbing in the streets. But I’ll never forget walking down Park Avenue just hours after the towers fell, and watching a man run up to a Sikh cab driver in a turban, bang on his window, and irrationally scream at him, “YOU DID THIS!”

I cried in that moment, and in many moments after, at seeing the worst of us come out amidst our fear and anger.

I’ve thought of that moment a lot during the last year and a half, saddened by the inability and unwillingness among some to come together, put politics aside, harness our empathy and sense of community, and instead wage wars on each other. These wars have ravaged American communities as violently as the pandemic itself.

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others comparing mask-wearing and vaccination policies to the Holocaust, stoking conspiracy theories about mask ineffectiveness, claiming God doesn’t want you to wear a mask, invoking AIDS to flout mask requirements … I could go on and on. The willful ignorance combined with deliberate fearmongering, gaslighting, profiteering and politicizing of the very real pain and anguish Americans suffered this year is inexcusable and horrific.