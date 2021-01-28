S.E. Cupp: A chance to refocus on long-neglected issues that demand our attention

Five years ago, after teasing a potential run for the White House for years, Donald Trump descended down a golden escalator, and from that moment on, the news cycle was predominantly his.

Trump hijacked our collective attention span and held it hostage for the duration of his presidency, subjecting Americans to a running stream of boasts and grievances, never-ending rants at any time of day or night, campaign rallies that far outlasted the actual campaign, outrageous insults against anyone and everyone, manipulative gaslighting, and a pathological, look-at-me cry for attention.

Every minute was a nearly impossible test for journalists and fact-checkers, who struggled to keep up with the non-stop, assembly-line churn of baseless attacks, conspiracy theories, misleading statements and outright lies.

For many of us in media, even political media, Trump felt like a full-time job we never applied for. Even when we tried to tell other important stories, little could compete with the Trump news cycle.

For many voters, even those who liked Trump’s “policies,” he was the president they wished would just shut up already.