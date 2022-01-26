 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.E. Cupp: A memo to the COVID complainer class: Bari Weiss, Bill Maher and our pandemic inconvenience
0 Comments

S.E. Cupp: A memo to the COVID complainer class: Bari Weiss, Bill Maher and our pandemic inconvenience

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
toon

Just this past week, COVID-19 deaths hit an 11-month high in the United States, surging 11% compared to the previous week. While cases are finally beginning to drop, an average of 2,200 people a day are still dying thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant, bringing total fatalities in our nation of 330 million to 868,000 and counting.

Cut that any way you want: You can say it’s mostly the unvaccinated dying now, mostly the elderly or immunocompromised. It’s still a significant and tragic number. At that rate, COVID-19 deaths account for a full quarter of what used to be the average of American deaths per day.

But if you’re Bari Weiss, a journalist and recent guest on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” who cares? COVID-19 is so, like, five minutes ago.

In full disclosure, I know both Bari and Bill. I like and respect them both, and I’m also a frequent guest on Maher’s HBO show. But the conversation they engaged in over the weekend was one of the most self-indulgent, petulant and unaware I’ve heard in a long time, outside of outlets like Newsmax and kooky anti-vax rallies.

After Maher boasted that Europe’s decided to “treat [COVID] like the flu,” and therefore so should we, even though science says it is not like the flu, Weiss offered up her fresh take: “I’m done. I’m done with COVID.”

Well, then.

She went on to describe the great many, erm, sacrifices she’s personally made, leading to her exhaustion with the deadly pandemic that’s killed 5.6 million people worldwide: “I sprayed the Pringles cans that I bought at the grocery store, stripped my clothes off because I thought COVID would be on my clothes. I watched ‘Tiger King.’ I got to the end of Spotify. We all did it.”

Indeed, the boys of World War II are head-nodding in sympathy. Of course, “we all” did much more than that. We kept our kids home from school, we missed out on weddings and funerals, we lost jobs and loved ones, our lives were upended and put on hold. Many of us who survived got very sick and struggled with long COVID-19.

But none of that deterred Weiss, who still had some serious complaints, and very much wanted to talk to COVID-19’s manager:

“Then we were told, ‘You get the vaccine and you get back to normal.’ And we haven’t gotten back to normal. And it’s ridiculous at this point. If you believe the science, you will look at the data we did not have two years ago. You will find out that cloth masks do not do anything. You will realize you can show your vaccine passport at a restaurant and still be asymptomatic and be carrying omicron. And you will realize most importantly that this is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime.”

It’s hard to unpack all this, because none of it really makes an argument that we should, for any rational reason, be “done with COVID” as Weiss is. It’s just angsty, teenage word salad that could easily have been checked by a willing moderator.

If she’s angry that we haven’t gotten back to normal, she should blame not “bureaucracy,” as she does, but the unvaccinated, enough of whom are still floating around to keep the virus and new variants alive and well.

None of her other grievances are arguments to stop caring about COVID-19 either, but particularly not the way “the younger generation” is going to “feel” about this moment in history.

But it’s a funny thing about feelings.

Years ago, right-wing provocateur Ben Shapiro popularized a phrase meant to mock liberal “snowflakes” for their overly emotional and irrational responses to policy problems like gun violence or climate change: “Facts don’t care about your feelings.”

But in the era of Trumpism, when facts became relative, alternative and often altogether fake, it’s increasingly the case on the right that feelings don’t care much about your facts.

There are reams of facts available to all proving COVID-19 is still real and not “ridiculous.” It’s common sense to say continued mask-wearing and vaccines are the best ways to avoid getting it and spreading it.

This isn’t a corporate conspiracy, an assault on your freedom or political propaganda. And just because science has evolved over time, or even changed based on better information, that’s not an argument to reject science as untrustworthy.

We’re all frustrated, exhausted and want to go back to normal. Especially those of us who gave up more than just a few hours to binge “Tiger King.”

We should absolutely have grown-up conversations about COVID-19, what’s working and what’s not. Those should be divorced from politics and informed by facts. And they should acknowledge the deep losses we’ve all suffered.

No one was well-served by the child-like comments on Maher’s show, which sounded more like a cheap pander to the Fox News crowd than the thoughtful commentary Weiss is capable of.

Of course, her erudition on COVID-19 — remember, she’s “done” — has been met with the predictable and deserving response on social media: Her supporters are #DoneWithCovid, too. So there. If only COVID-19 were done with them, and us.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

In the era of Trumpism, when facts became relative, alternative and often altogether fake, it’s increasingly the case on the right that feelings don’t care much about your facts.

Pullquote
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Lopez: Two years of the pandemic, and we're still not in the clear. But there's room for optimism
Columnists

Steve Lopez: Two years of the pandemic, and we're still not in the clear. But there's room for optimism

When the nation's second-largest school district reopens for business despite tens of thousands of positive coronavirus tests among students and staff, things have changed. When the state of California, which led the nation in caution, tells medical staffers who tested positive to go back to work if they're asymptomatic, things have changed. When you listen to NPR's "On Point" podcast and hear ...

Will Bunch: The question is no longer Donald Trump's criminality but whether America will care
Columnists

Will Bunch: The question is no longer Donald Trump's criminality but whether America will care

America still had the naïve ability to be shocked back on Nov. 16, 1973, when a rambling then-President Richard Nixon stood up before 400 Associated Press journalists. Wallowing in the Watergate scandal, the 37th president joked morbidly about his plane crashing before he could be impeached, then uttered these famous words: "'People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. ...

Dan Rodricks: The only part of Congress that seems to work are the staffers who return your calls
Columnists

Dan Rodricks: The only part of Congress that seems to work are the staffers who return your calls

Congress is broken. You’ve heard that before, but the condition is more acute than ever. When they’re in power, Republicans stand for nothing but cutting taxes for the wealthy; when they’re not, they thwart everything that comes from Democrats, even if the initiatives would benefit Republican constituents in the transformative way Obamacare has. (See Harris, Andy, R-Md.) Meanwhile, the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert