S.E. Cupp: A memo to the COVID complainer class: Bari Weiss, Bill Maher and our pandemic inconvenience

Well, then.

She went on to describe the great many, erm, sacrifices she’s personally made, leading to her exhaustion with the deadly pandemic that’s killed 5.6 million people worldwide: “I sprayed the Pringles cans that I bought at the grocery store, stripped my clothes off because I thought COVID would be on my clothes. I watched ‘Tiger King.’ I got to the end of Spotify. We all did it.”

Indeed, the boys of World War II are head-nodding in sympathy. Of course, “we all” did much more than that. We kept our kids home from school, we missed out on weddings and funerals, we lost jobs and loved ones, our lives were upended and put on hold. Many of us who survived got very sick and struggled with long COVID-19.

But none of that deterred Weiss, who still had some serious complaints, and very much wanted to talk to COVID-19’s manager: