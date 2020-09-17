S.E. Cupp: Are we prepared for Trump’s refusal to accept election results?

But I’m not so sure about that. Trump has given us every indication that he’ll do whatever it takes to stay in power, the law and the Constitution be damned. Why are we so confident that the system can withstand his repeated blows, when he’s successfully manipulated the system to stay in power thus far?

This is, after all, a president who has already indicated he may not accept the election results, telling Fox, “I have to see.”

And in the latest effort to save himself in case of Biden’s victory, he has asked the Department of Justice to take over a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who claims Trump raped her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s, in hopes that Barr’s involvement will be more favorable for him.

From undermining the Russia investigation to his quid pro quo offer in Ukraine, resulting in his impeachment, Trump has proven over and over again that there is no out-of-bounds when it comes to his own self-preservation.

You don’t even have to buy former fixer Michael Cohen’s theory — that Trump will resign so that Vice President Mike Pence can become president to pardon him — to believe that Trump will not participate in a peaceful transition of power in November if he loses.