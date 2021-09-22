S.E. Cupp: Biden, a frenemy of our experts

He promised to return power and agency to our diplomats, saying defiantly in February, “America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy.”

As one foreign policy writer promised hopefully in 2020, “Joe Biden is actually listening.” He “practices foreign policy, as he practices politics, by talking to people, and listening to them.”

But whom, exactly, is Biden listening to?

If the Afghanistan blunder proved anything, it’s that the old Biden — the one of Gates’ memory — was still very much alive.

New reports from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa allege Biden ignored the “specific and formal advice” of his own top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and top military expert, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to “slow down the process” of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

That infuriating revelation follows myriad others from earlier in the year, showing Biden was unwilling to be persuaded, even by experts at the Pentagon, against a hasty and complete withdrawal.

Biden, for his part, remains defiant, even denying that there was disagreement, telling ABC News last month that “no one” that he “can recall” advised him to keep a force of about 2,500 troops there temporarily.