S.E. Cupp: Conservatism is over. ‘Conservatives’ admit it.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, falls every year around my birthday. In fact, I turned many of my 20s and 30s while nerding out at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington at panels with people like Fred Barnes, Bill Kristol and Jonah Goldberg.

I went because it was, put very simply, a gathering of conservatives where movement conservatism was on full display. Debates over fiscal responsibility, the debt and deficit, national security, anti-protectionism, even the gold standard were all hashed out in panels and speeches and breakout sessions over bad boxed lunches and chicken dinners.

Sure, there were always some fringy elements — down in the merch center, there were plenty of tricorn hats and your odd conspiracy kook or two — but mostly it was an earnest attempt at defining the conservative agenda for the following year.

Things have changed since then, needless to say. Two things happened, really. The Tea Party swept in with its agitated populism, turning what started out as a focus on reckless government spending and bank bailouts into a new focus on culture and class divides. Then, having lit an angry, anti-establishment match, Donald Trump came along and threw gasoline on the fire.