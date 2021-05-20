S.E. Cupp: Cuomo throws the book at New York

Likewise, the book was positioned as a success story — Cuomo’s, that is. Per the publisher: “Governor Andrew Cuomo tells the riveting story of how he took charge in the fight against COVID-19 as New York became the epidemic of the pandemic, offering hard-won lessons in leadership and his vision for the path forward.”

But Cuomo and Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, were living in an alternate universe, one of Cuomo’s narcissistic imagination. When the book was published in October, New York had yet to see its biggest spike since the spring of 2020, hitting 5,906 new cases in the state in a single day in November, pushing total cases beyond 600,000.

It gets worse. Just as Cuomo began to write the ill-advised book, attempting to profit and promote himself while hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers suffered, his most senior aides were rewriting a state health department report on nursing home deaths, hiding the actual number of fatalities.

Cuomo denies changing the numbers, and his handling of those figures is currently the subject of a federal investigation and a state assembly impeachment investigation.