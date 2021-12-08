S.E. Cupp: Democrats have to learn how to win: They think selling their accomplishments will keep Congress in 2022?

Instead of telling voters the sky isn’t blue because Fox says it is, Democrats need to acknowledge the truth while exposing the lunacy of the right’s solutions.

While the right’s fighting with Big Bird, the left’s fighting to get more shots in arms. While Fox is attacking CRT, Democrats are fighting for parents’ rights. No one’s banning Dr. Seuss, but Republicans in Wisconsin are trying to ban all kinds of words from classrooms.

Instead of touting accomplishments most voters don’t see or feel, Democrats need to go for the gut, asking voters if they want more Lauren Boeberts and Marjorie Taylor Greenes, because that’s what they’ll get if the GOP wins in 2022.

Do voters want more taxpayer waste over phony election audits? More of the Trump and Bannon show? More QAnon and conspiracy theories? Do they want another insurrection?

Democrats need to leave la-la land and remember who they are up against. Turning real issues around on a party with no actual solutions, just grievances, is how Democrats will pull voters back to sanity and reason. Unfortunately, good deeds won’t win the day.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN. A political commentator and longtime conservative, she is author of “Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media’s Attack on Christianity” and co-author of “Why You’re Wrong About the Right: Behind the Myths.”