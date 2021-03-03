S.E. Cupp: Elite pedigrees are normal for the Right’s phony populists

Nor is it controversial, or even all that interesting, to suggest that liberals can seem out of touch with voters at times. It’s a well-worn trope for a good reason (explained in detail in the book “What’s the Matter with Kansas?”) and one that’s often acknowledged by heartland and rust belt Democrats, like Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

Talking this way has been historically useful for conservatives, the way talking about “the backwards rubes in the square states” has been useful for liberals, even if both are really only talking about one wing of each party, Democratic and Republican. There are, after all, elites and underprivileged in both.

I don’t think the problem is Hegseth’s degrees, Hawley’s fundraiser, Cruz’s vacation or Kennedy’s avocado aversion.

It’s that these pretend populists are talking this way about “real Americans” in service of a guy — Trump — who clearly hates Americans.

Trump incited actual violence against Americans who disagree with him. He spent his political capital attacking half of America as the enemies of the people, and then repeatedly lied to the other half, the half that actually likes him.