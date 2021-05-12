S.E. Cupp: Exiling the wrong politician: The tale of Liz Cheney, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump

While some Republicans in the Senate were mixed on the approach to Cheney, Sen. Lindsey Graham was fully on board, saying, “When you make these political decisions, you need to understand the consequences.”

But in this case, the consequences are misguided. The GOP is, of course, sending the wrong person to the woodshed. It’s the political decisions made by Trump, not Cheney, that resulted in the party’s loss of the Senate, House and White House in just four years. It’s Trump’s, not Cheney’s, corruption, incompetence and inflammatory rhetoric that saw wide swaths of voters swing from Trump to Biden, from white, suburban women, to independents, seniors to rural voters.

And it was the Jan. 6 insurrection, where thousands of Trump, not Cheney, voters stormed the Capitol to overturn an election and, in some cases, harm members of Congress, staffers and police officers, that should have cemented fatal consequences for Trump and Trumpism.

But in the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capitol, McCarthy was being pulled in two opposing directions by Republicans: Finally cut Trump loose or quadruple down on the ugliness that tore the party — and the country — apart.

He chose … poorly.