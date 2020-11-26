S.E. Cupp: Experience makes a comeback in Joe Biden’s Washington

Avril Haines, a former CIA official and national security adviser to Obama, will be director of national intelligence — an intelligent pick.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be ambassador to the United Nations following a 35-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service. Yep, I see what you did there.

Alejandro Mayorkas, former head of Citizenship and Immigration Services, will be Biden’s Homeland Security secretary — because, presumably, he has relevant experience in homeland security.

Biden deserves credit for these picks, of course, but it should be noted that the usual political appointments weren’t on the table for him. Democrats can’t afford to lose any seats in Congress, rendering many elected senators and House members, especially in states with Republican governors, undesirable.

Biden also deserves credit for his eye toward qualified diversity — selecting the first woman to lead the intelligence community, the first Latino to run DHS, one of the youngest national security advisers in history, the first woman at Treasury — signaling that a return to experience still can and should come with fresh perspectives.

He can continue the good course he’s on by appointing experienced leaders in their fields to the rest of his Cabinet.