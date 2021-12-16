S.E. Cupp: Fox News is selling toxic snake oil: What Mark Meadows has revealed about Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and others

The year is 1893 and Clark Stanley, the self-styled “Rattlesnake King,” is preparing for his big moment at the World’s Exposition in Chicago. Fairgoers have already been wowed by Otis Brothers’ elevator exhibit, George Washington Gale Ferris’ giant wheel, and Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope.

But they haven’t seen Stanley yet. According to the story:

“He reached into a sack, plucked out a snake, slit it open and plunged it into boiling water. When the fat rose to the top, he skimmed it off and used it on the spot to create ‘Stanley’s Snake Oil,’ a liniment that was immediately snapped up by the throng that had gathered to watch the spectacle.”

Of course, Stanley’s Snake Oil wasn’t real. It neither contained actual snake oil nor was it a salve for much of anything. It was merely a worthless potion disguised as medicine. Years later, Stanley faced federal prosecution, was fined $20, and America had its first “snake oil salesman.”

And that’s exactly what came to mind as Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., read aloud the text messages Fox News hosts sent to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, as part of the Jan. 6 commission Tuesday evening.