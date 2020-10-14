S.E. Cupp: Has Trump bungled re-election in high court scramble?

Instead of dangling the prospect of a third Supreme Court appointment, Trump insisted on giving it away for free before an election in which he is not assured victory. In fact, Joe Biden is polling better against the incumbent than any challenger has since 1936.

If Trump’s “very stable genius” were made up of more than just fumbling swipes at immediate gratification, he would have withheld the nomination and opened every rally from the day Ginsburg passed till the election promising to deliver a third justice only when and if he is re-elected.

He would have threatened that without his re-election, Democrats would appoint a “far-left, socialist radical” who’d “destroy American life as they know it.” He would have used it to instill the kind of cartoonish, apocalyptic fear (of seemingly everything but a deadly global pandemic) that has defined much of his presidency.

Instead, there’s little if any drama or urgency surrounding the Barrett pick. She’s practically assured a confirmation, with nothing Democrats can do to stop it. Trump supporters can rest easy that this one will get through, with or without their help.

That’s not a great scenario for the only thing that matters in a presidential election: turnout. Remember turnout?