S.E. Cupp: How Biden got it so wrong in Afghanistan

Like many fellow Americans, I know a number of men and women who served in Afghanistan. And whatever you think of the imprudence of the Afghan war, there is no doubt our U.S. service members were doing an important job there, and have more than earned our respect and gratitude.

With them in mind, they certainly deserved an end to this war after 20 years. But they didn’t deserve to end it this way. Nor did the Afghan people. The last few weeks have been difficult to process and impossible to defend.

And yet, that’s just what President Biden did on Tuesday in a speech to the American people, inexplicably calling our Afghan withdrawal “an extraordinary success.” With all due respect to the president, that is preposterous.

Biden is not a stupid man. Nor is he an evil man or an incompetent man. I still believe Biden is the right person to lead our country through a very tumultuous and fragile time.

However, and let me be very clear: He has disastrously bungled Afghanistan, and the damage from that will be long-lasting, catastrophic and perhaps irrevocable.