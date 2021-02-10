S.E. Cupp: Impeachment matters, even without conviction

Rooting out extremism in the military. Right-wing extremism is a growing problem in all corners of the country. But we’ve since learned that many of the Capitol rioters have a military background. A troubling NPR analysis found that nearly one in five people charged for their involvement have either served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. That’s deeply disturbing.

Extremism, white supremacy and anti-Semitism have infiltrated the military at alarming rates. If this trial can bring to light the involvement of former or current military members and help expose this scourge inside our armed services, that’s an important first step in rooting it out.

Chip away at QAnon. Similarly, this trial can help expose the dangers of QAnon, the conspiracy theory cult that has attached itself to Trump and recruited untold numbers of supporters to spread baseless lies on his behalf.

QAnon came out of the shadows on Jan. 6 and their members were some of the most visible and vocal. But as we learn more about the irrational and self-destructive nature of the group, we’ve seen some escapes.

Jitarth Jadeja, Ashley Vanderbilt, Lenka Perron and Melissa Rein Lively have all told important first-hand accounts of falling down a QAnon rabbit hole, and how it unraveled their lives.