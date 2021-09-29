S.E. Cupp: Instagram Kids, children and parents

That isn’t stopping our kids from logging on, however, a worsening problem Instagram believes it can address with kid-specific platforms.

According to a survey from Common Sense Media, in 2015 just 24% of kids ages 8-12 had their own smartphone. By 2019, it was up to 41%. In 2019, the average 8-12-year-old spent nearly five hours looking at screens.

And, per a Pew Study from the same year, 65% of parents said they worried about the amount of time their kids spent online.

To me, though, that sounds like a parent problem, not one of technology or regulation.

After all, it’s already illegal for anyone under 13 to use Facebook and other social media sites. Ten-year-olds aren’t buying their own phones and computers, paying the cable bills, and setting rules and limitations for social media use. Parents are, or they should be.

Moms’ and dads’ “worry” about smartphone overuse can be ameliorated very quickly by taking the smartphone away, banning certain apps and closely monitoring screen time.

While social media can be a valuable tool, there’s likely no good reason to have a tween version of Instagram or other social media platforms — which is why lawmakers and child health advocates are rightly demanding Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, abandon the idea for good. But before we breathe a sigh of relief that Instagram isn’t going forward with their kids’ product just yet, remember this problem will not be solved simply with more regulation and government intervention. In many ways, the train’s already left the station — social media is a fact of life — and it’s up to parents and educators to better guide our kids through what can be a very dangerous place.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN. A political commentator and longtime conservative, she is author of “Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media’s Attack on Christianity” and co-author of “Why You’re Wrong About the Right: Behind the Myths.”