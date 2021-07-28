S.E. Cupp: Jan. 6 Commission hearing exposes the ignominy of what Republicans have whitewashed

As anyone who lived through it can tell you, the scars of 9/11 do not fade with time. Twenty years later, I’m still angry and heartbroken over what happened that day, changed forever by what I saw. When I close my eyes and imagine the New York City skyline I called my home, I still see the Twin Towers. I still can’t believe it was real.

Unlike 9/11, which I watched from the streets of New York, I watched the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021, on television, in real-time. It was shocking and sickening then, but today, listening to four members of U.S. law enforcement describe firsthand what happened on that day, I still can’t believe it was real. And that, unlike 9/11, Americans did this to America.

But not only was it very real, it was, inexplicably, even worse than we knew.

It was hard to watch and listen to. Here were four uniformed heroes, choking back tears, explaining in graphic and emotional detail what they went through as they confronted a mob of violent insurrectionists hell-bent on harming them and the people in the building they were defending.

They spoke of screaming for help. They spoke of preparing to die, to never see their children again. They spoke of dealing with the long-lasting medical and psychological effects of the violence.