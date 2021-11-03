S.E. Cupp: Joe Biden, the placeholder president: How to explain his first-year woes

The idea that Biden might be a one-term president was, in fact, so baked in the cake that the political class openly speculated that he’d only serve one term, that his age meant his vice president, Kamala Harris might well be his “heir apparent,” that she’d run in 2024, and was “ready to go.”

This is not the way you talk about a president you think will be around awhile.

For many voters on the left — as well as voters like me, who chose a Democrat for the first time in their lives because Trump was so ruinous to the conservative movement and the country — Biden was merely a way out.

He was politically experienced, and wouldn’t require on-the-job training. He was, by all accounts, a decent and moral human being — a refreshing change of pace from the last guy. And he was, above all else, the most likely candidate to beat Trump.

This was the bargain. Biden wasn’t ever going to be a transformational president. He wasn’t going to be the leader of the Democratic Party for decades to come. He wasn’t even, perhaps, going to be a top performer, given all kinds of circumstances, from his age to the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in Congress.