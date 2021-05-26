S.E. Cupp: Marjorie Taylor Greene pollutes the Republic

“This is a woman who thinks there are Jewish space lasers starting forest fires. She’s a QAnon enthusiast. She is offensive in almost everything that she does.”

To which Greene’s ever-impolitic and loyal goose stepper Nick Dyer responded, with another tinge of anti-Semitism: “The people of Northwest Georgia aren’t interested in the opinions of a radical leftist.”

How long will Republican leadership allow this horror show to play out?

While Democrats forced McCarthy to strip Greene of her House committee assignments the first time around, after threats of violence against Democratic members of Congress surfaced, the party has otherwise left her alone to keep peddling this kind of filth — and raise a whopping $3.2 million in her first three months in office.

Just like the party decided in 2016 that it needed the white supremacists and bigots Donald Trump was courting to win an election, it seems to believe it needs Marjorie Taylor Greene’s anti-Semites to win again. What else could explain its muted response to Greene’s garbage?

What a disgrace.