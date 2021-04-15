S.E. Cupp: Matt Gaetz, nonconsensual porn and you

And yet, according to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, one Florida lawmaker was adamantly opposed to a bill meant to stop it. You may have heard of him, he’s been in the news recently: Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The report details the former state legislator’s opposition to a bill outlawing nonconsensual porn, a bill sponsored by fellow Republican state Rep. Tom Goodson, who says Gaetz “was absolutely against it.”

“He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted,” Goodson continued. “He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights.”

The bill was finally passed in 2015, on a 114-2 vote. Gaetz was one of the two “no” votes.

Putting aside Gaetz’s obvious lack of concern for the rights of victims in the cases of nonconsensual porn, his words and that vote are now coming back to haunt the embattled congressman, who is accused of showing explicit images of women he had sex with to other lawmakers, while on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to CNN.

Gaetz is also accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl and sex trafficking, both of which he denies.