S.E. Cupp: Media, political left unfairly blame only Trump for COVID recklessness

This has happened since the spring, when protesters first took to the streets over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and has continued through the summer with protests in New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. Over and over these protests earned little scrutiny for their potential to spread coronavirus, despite the fact that the Center for Infectious Disease found they did in a few discrete cases.

The justification among activists was that the cause was more important than COVID-19, which you can agree with while also noting Trump supporters might say the very same.

Many in the media insist that Trump’s indoor rallies are worse than outdoor protests — and scientists would agree, but they would also warn against large, maskless gatherings outdoors, too, as Anthony Fauci and others repeatedly have.

Other public health officials let their politics get in the way of common sense. New York City Council Health Committee Chairman Mark Levine tweeted, “Let’s be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protesters. Blame racism.”