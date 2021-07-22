S.E. Cupp: Megyn Kelly’s vile attack on Naomi Osaka

Of course, Osaka didn’t need to defend herself for sharing her story at a time and in ways that she could comfortably. Nevertheless, she wrote back, “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan (sic.).”

Then, Osaka did what many mental health professionals might suggest: She blocked Kelly.

To which Megyn responded: “Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.”

How disappointing. In what universe is this a good use of her platform? Attacking a woman for her mental health struggles, harassing her on social media, calling her weak and a liar — who is Kelly serving here?