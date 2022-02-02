S.E. Cupp: More Dems should follow Eric Adams’ lead on crime

As President Biden prepares to meet with New York Mayor Adams to address the yearslong surge in violent gun crime, he’s taking an important, if a little late, step in acknowledging what many Americans have known for some time: We have a serious problem of rising violence in America.

Right-wing personalities and elected leaders, some in good faith and others in bad, have been sounding this alarm for a while. But it’s hard to cut through what’s earnest and what’s just exploitation. And after Trump supporters were seen violently attacking law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol last year, it’s increasingly hard to take their “law and order” pleas seriously.

In other instances, Democrats rightly mock and dismiss right-wing outrage over hyped-up culture wars and invented bogeymen — the nefarious forces behind the green M&M’s new sneakers and Minnie Mouse’s new pantsuit, for example.

But when it comes to crime, the left has seriously missed the mark. Perhaps Biden is trying to make up for lost time.

Violent crime in America has surged over the past few years. Murders in 2020 shot up more than 27%, and were up again last year, bringing homicide rates the country hasn’t witnessed since the mid-1990s.