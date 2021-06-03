S.E. Cupp: Naomi Osaka can change the game: Her mental health breakthrough is truly important

Other critics were far less hostile, but still somewhat dismissive.

“Why should she be treated any differently to the other players,” former top tennis player Mats Wilander asked. “We are all struggling with mental issues these days during the pandemic, but Naomi, I think you need to reconsider or, I would say, don’t play in the tournament until you are ready to face the job.”

And longtime New York Times tennis writer Christopher Clarey justified the need for press interviews by opining, “Media coverage, much of it favorable, has helped Osaka become the world’s best paid female athlete. She earned more than $55 million in the last year, nearly all of it from sponsorship deals.” He continued, “Facing unwelcome questions, even in defeat, does not seem like too much to ask.”

Of course, money doesn’t guarantee happiness or mental sanity. Depression doesn’t discriminate based on fame, wealth or trophies. And the kind of mental health anguish one person might be going through isn’t usually the kind “we are all struggling with.” Asking for actual treatment isn’t asking for “special” treatment.

Finally, there’s nothing “spoiled” about wanting to get help for anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts or other mental health issues.