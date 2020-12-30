S.E. Cupp: New Year’s resolutions from Josh Gad, Andrew Yang and others

Henry Winkler, actor: “Uniting my family, community and OUR country.”

Richard Marx: “My number one resolution is to become an expert at being authentically present in whatever moment I’m in. Not easy but worth practicing.”

Paul Stanley, rock star: “I want to make sure I let all those close to me know they are blessings and so important and also make sure I tell all those I love that I do.”

Noah Shachtman, editor of The Daily Beast: “Once this freaking coronavirus is over? Go to 50 shows. Hug 100 strangers. And cut this one, nasty pandemic beard.”

Ross Mathews, TV personality: “My resolution for 2021 is to go through every stupid email I get from every dumb store I order from online and ‘unsubscribe’ so I no longer wake up every day to 4,000 emails telling me that sweaters are 25% off and Tupperware ships free if I order by Friday. I’m all stocked up, thank you very much.”

Chris Mattmann, data scientist: “Spend more time appreciating and enjoying life with my friends — and, when we do start to return to ‘normal’ and I get to spend in-person time with people, really take the time to enjoy it.”