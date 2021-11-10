S.E. Cupp: Now, the GOP excuses disgusting misogyny: AOC, Paul Gosar and a murder fantasy video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not ask for this.

Yes, she’s a public servant who, by definition, knows that she signed up for a kind of scrutiny that comes with a job as an elected official — but surely not this kind.

And she’s not shied away from the spotlight during her less than two years in Congress. Indeed, at times she’s courted it quite effectively. But she didn’t expect to get this kind of attention.

This, after all, was an altered, animated death fantasy video, in which Ocasio-Cortez is assassinated. And this was posted by a colleague of hers, a fellow member of the United States Congress, if you can believe it.

The video was shared by Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican cretin who inexplicably still represents the great state of Arizona, with the question, “Any anime fans out there?” — as if he were just wondering who might enjoy watching a quick clip in which he and other far-right looney tunes murder — yes, murder — Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden.