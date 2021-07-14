S.E. Cupp: Now the right-wing supports…population control?

I’m old enough to remember when, along with lowering the debt and deficit, anti-protectionism and so-called “family values,” a strong opposition to population control was one of the bedrock principles of the conservative movement and Republican Party.

But apparently, like lowering the debt and deficit, anti-protectionism, and so-called “family values,” a strong opposition to population control has been another casualty of the Trump era, a faded memory of the right-wing populists who prefer owning the left over principles and policies.

How else to explain the utter weirdness that occurred on the right-wing, Trump-loving cable network Newsmax the other night?

Anchor Rob Schmitt, previously a host at Fox News, suggested that COVID-19 vaccines are “generally kind of going against nature.”

He added, “Like, I mean, if there is some disease out there — maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes. Vaccines kind of stand in the way of that.”