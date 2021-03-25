S.E. Cupp: Politics aside, humane plan needed now for migrant children alone on the border

Biden is unfortunately falling into a trap so many before him have: setting policy based on what the last guy did. President Obama was often accused of defining his foreign policy worldview as simply “not Bush.” On numerous issues, from immigration to healthcare, Trump ran on undoing Obama-era policies, without knowing how to replace them; and Biden seems to have rushed to undo some admittedly terrible Trump policies without new fixes in place.

But while empathy isn’t enough, it is hugely important.

For years, Trump stood by his anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, including his indefensible child separation policy, which intentionally ripped kids away from their parents at the border, and left hundreds orphaned and officials unable to locate their families.

It’s a policy that both lawyers and physicians say constituted psychological torture, and yet, Trump readily defended it. He insisted that “when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally — which should happen — you have to take the children away.” And he said in a 2020 debate, of the children he tore away from their parents, “They are so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that were so clean.”