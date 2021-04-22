S.E. Cupp: Republicans’ outrage war over Waters: Pot meets kettle

The blaring, all-caps headline at the top of the Fox News website Tuesday morning said it all: “DISRESPECT FOR JUSTICE: Rep. Waters responds after Chauvin trial judge says her controversial remarks may derail possible verdict.”

The top story on Fox the first morning after the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial began deliberations centered on the controversial comments made by a Democratic congresswoman, who said that if Chauvin is not found guilty in the death of George Floyd, “then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice.”

She continued, “We’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. You’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Fox devoted no fewer than eight more top stories to the topic.

If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was Waters on trial in Minnesota, given how prominently she figures into Fox’s coverage of the case. It’s almost as if — almost — right-wing media would rather talk about something other than the killing of an unarmed Black man at the hands of a white police officer.

The online ink spilled over at Fox was matched by equal outrage and attention in Republican political corners.