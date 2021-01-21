S.E. Cupp: Republicans, was it worth it? The question as the Trump term comes to a close

Was it worth the near-constant embarrassments of an ignorant, dishonest, petulant and puerile president who humiliated our country on the world stage with his gross incompetence and undignified antics?

Was it worth losing any moral or ethical high ground the party could once claim by ignoring or defending a whole catalog of terrible behavior, from multiple allegations of rape to orphaning migrant children, interfering in U.S. elections and inciting violence at the Capitol?

Republicans long ago made the Faustian bargain to put up with all of that in exchange for things they insisted were worth Trump’s many troubles, including tax cuts, conservative judges, moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and more.

But now, as Biden takes office and Democrats take control of Congress, most of those things appear to have been fleeting. Indeed, the short-term sugar high of Trump’s perceived accomplishments is about to come crashing down.

In just the first 10 days of his presidency, Biden has already promised to undo a long list of Trump acts, according to Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Remember how excited Republicans got when Trump unceremoniously pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord? Biden can rejoin it without much ceremony, and likely will.