S.E. Cupp: Republicans who follow Trump have betrayed their philosophy

Former special assistant to President George W. Bush Veronica Vargas Stidvent wrote: “We conservatives must publicly condemn this insurrection.”

What happened on Jan. 6, and what’s been building for much of the past four years, can rightly be called right-wing. It’s certainly been enabled and fomented by Republicans. And it’s obviously very much the brainchild of Trump and his cronies.

But it isn’t conservative, and just because a president who doesn’t know better, Ivy-educated congressmen who definitely know better, and grifters in right-wing media want to cloak their odious, self-serving and un-American rhetoric in the guise of conservatism doesn’t mean they get to.

If we’re going to move on from this ugly chapter and help ensure it never happens again, it’s important to know what it is and what it isn’t.

So let’s be clear: The rioters who stormed the Capitol, who broke the law, violated the Constitution, and endangered the lives of Americans, and everyone who incited and protected them, didn’t do it in the name of conservatism. They did it in the name of Trump.

