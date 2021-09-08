S.E. Cupp: Texas, abortion and the forgotten middle: What’s especially frustrating about the new Lone Star statute

The frighteningly archaic, unworkable and very likely unconstitutional anti-abortion law out of Texas has thrust the issue back into the political foreground and atop the heaping pile of policy issues President Biden is going to have to address — mostly without much help from Congress.

To be blunt, the law is bad for many reasons, and I say this as a conservative who very much dislikes abortion. Back to that in a minute.

But one of the most deleterious effects of the law, which effectively exempts Texas from the nearly 50-year old settled law decided by Roe v. Wade, is that it serves an underwhelming minority of American voters at the expense of the overwhelming majority.

Like nearly everything else in this hyper-partisan climate, the Texas law, and others before it, radically misrepresents the contours and the stakes of an important political issue. If you didn’t know better, you might assume this is actually what most people want, or why else would it be a thing? It’s simply not the case — not even in Texas.

Yes, America is predictably divided on abortion. According to Gallup’s latest polling, 49% of Americans consider themselves pro-choice, and 47% consider themselves pro-life.