S.E. Cupp: The cancellation that wasn’t — Anthony Weiner's disgraceful return to a public platform

Weiner spent days indignantly denying the photo was of him or sent by him, blaming the media, claiming he must have been hacked, and even joking that his kitchen blender might be the next machine to “attack” him.

Then, he admitted the image was his and that he’d exchanged similar messages and photos with about six women over three years. As photos kept surfacing, mounting pressure from Democrats led him to finally resign with a brief statement to the press.

That was all bad enough for Democrats to weather — not to mention the humiliation it brought to his wife, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin.

With the saga sorted, New Yorkers breathed a collective sigh of relief and thought he was done. However, Weiner the consummate narcissist just couldn’t help himself.

In 2013 he was back, looking for redemption, running for mayor, Abedin by his side. In the midst of that campaign, it surfaced that he’d been texting inappropriately with a new woman, 23-year-old Sydney Leathers. He once again apologized to his humiliated wife and voters. On primary day, finishing with just 5% of the vote, he conceded, but not without flipping off a reporter.