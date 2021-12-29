S.E. Cupp: The change we wish to see in the world for 2022: New Year’s resolutions

Monica Lewinsky, anti-bullying activist: “My new year’s ritual is to make a gratitude list from the year we’re leaving and wishes for myself and those in my world for the new one. Somewhere on my list will be the hope that my inner critic is 10% quieter.”

Brad Thor, New York Times bestselling author: “I’m tired … of everything. Exhausted even. I lost my mom this year, a woman who was like my second mother, and a dear friend. I watched other relationships, ones that I have worked so hard to preserve, dissolve because of ridiculous conspiracy theories and a desire to blame others for the ills in their lives. I have seen the ravages of depression and anxiety on those I care deeply about. As we go into 2022, my sincerest hope is that people who are hurting will get the love, help and support they need — and that I can be a conduit for that love, help and support for as many people as possible.”

Andrew Yang, Forward Party founder: “Make it easier for independents to vote for someone they’re excited about via nonpartisan open primaries. Put the Forward Party on the map.”