S.E. Cupp: The Grand Old Orange Juice Party: How today’s Republican Party reminds me of Minute Maid concentrate

If you’re over the age of 30, you probably recognize the iconic black and orange can that sat in so many of our freezers and supermarkets growing up: the Minute Maid concentrated orange juice can.

Developed in the 1940s to safely ship Vitamin C to our troops in WWII, it was so named because it was, well, made in a minute by adding water and stirring. They’re no longer as ubiquitous, but my memories of taking a wooden spoon and water to the thick, syrupy, orange, congealed ice cylinders are as vivid as my brown and other-brown Fischer-Price cassette player and the Pogo Ball I desperately wanted and quickly tired of.

I’ve thought about orange juice concentrate a lot lately, believe it or not. In conversations with friends and colleagues about the state of Republican politics in America, it strikes me as a fitting metaphor. Where the party was once defined by Lee Atwater’s “big tent” — a mix of moderates, the religious right, debt hawks, war hawks, libertarians, etc. — today’s GOP looks and acts more like a can of orange juice concentrate.

No longer are the party’s leaders interested in adding water to grow it, make it more drinkable, make it last longer and taste better. Rather, the idea is to keep concentrating it to its most potent form, even if that means it’s smaller, more sour and harder to stomach.