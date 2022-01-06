S.E. Cupp: The new right wants division, cruelty, ratings

1. There are two Americas, not one.

When Watters says, “I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America,” he’s admitting that he doesn’t consider “the left” to be part of America. There’s his America — the one that’s righteous and good — and the other America, which must be excised. The United States as a concept is effectively dead in the new American right. No wonder there are some on the right openly aching for secession or civil war.

2. The cruelty is the point.

The new American right is here for the pain, as Adam Serwer explained in The Atlantic in 2018. It’s not here to change hearts and minds with a competition of ideas and arguments. It wants to see liberals in tears. Whether it’s Speaker Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Joe Biden, it’s not enough to just disagree with their ideas — a perfectly reasonable thing to do fairly often. No, you must “Lock her up,” “Send her back,” “F--- Joe Biden” — even “Hang Mike Pence.” The pain Watters wants to see is the point.

3. Ratings, above all else.